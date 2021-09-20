Full list of projected federal election winners in Toronto area

All eyes are on the vote-rich Greater Toronto Area.

With 57 ridings in contention, the GTA is one of the most important election battlegrounds as its voters could decide which party will form this country’s next government.

In Toronto, 25 seats are up for grabs. Justin Trudeau’s Liberals swept the 416 in 2019, painting Canada’s largest city red. Holding the Toronto fortress two years ago helped keep Trudeau in power, albeit with a minority government.

West of Toronto, the Liberals are also looking to dominate again in Peel Region. They took all ridings in Mississauga and Brampton in the 43rd federal election.

Also, two federal party leaders are running in the GTA – Green Party Leader Annamie Paul challenging to take Toronto Centre and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole who is the incumbent in Durham.

With 338 seats across the country, 121 in Ontario, a party needs to win 170 to form a majority government.

Here is the list of projected winners in the GTA (It will be updated through the night as results come in and CP24 makes calls. WINNERS WILL BE IN BOLD):

TORONTO

Beaches East York

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Liberal)

Alejandra Ruiz Vargas (NDP)

Reuben DeBoer (Green Party)

Lisa Robinson (former Conservative candidate)

Radu Rautescu (PPC)

Davenport

Julie Dzerowicz (Liberal)

Jenny Kalimbet (Conservative)

Alejandra Bravo (NDP)

Adrian Currie (Green Party)

Tara Dos Remedios (PPC)

Don Valley East

Michael Coteau (Liberal)

Penelope Williams (Conservative)

Simon Topp (NDP)

Peter De Marco (PPC)

Don Valley North

Han Dong (Liberal)

Sabrina Zuniga (Conservative)

Bruce Griffin (NDP)

Natalie Telfer (Green Party)

Jay Sobel (PPC)

Don Valley West

Rob Oliphant (Liberal)

Yvonne Robertson (Conservative)

Syeda Riaz (NDP)

Elvira Caputolan (Green Party)

Michael Minas (PPC)

Eglinton-Lawrence

Marco Mendicino (Liberal)

Geoffrey Pollock (Conservative)

Caleb Senneker (NDP)

Eric Frydman (Green Party)

Timothy Gleeson (PPC)

Etobicoke Centre

Yvan Baker (Liberal)

Geoffrey Turner (Conservative)

Ashley Da Silva (NDP)

Maurice Cormier (PPC)

Etobicoke Lakeshore

James Maloney (Liberal)

Indira Bains (Conservative)

Sasha Kane (NDP)

Afam Elue (Green Party)

Bill McLachlan (PPC)

Etobicoke North

KIRSTY DUNCAN (Liberal)

Priti Lamba (Conservative)

Cecil Peter (NDP)

Jim Boutsikakis (PPC)

Humber River-Black Creek

JUDY SGRO (Liberal)

Rinku Shah (Conservative)

Matias de Dovitiis (NDP)

Unblind Tibbin (Green Party)

Raatib Anderson (PPC)

Parkdale-High Park

Arif Virani (Liberal)

Nestor Sanajko (Conservative)

Paul Taylor (NDP)

Diem Marchand-Lafortune (Green Party)

Wilfried Danzinger (PPC)

Scarborough-Agincourt

Jean Yip (Liberal)

Mark Johnson (Conservative)

Larisa Julius (NDP)

Arjun Balasingham (Green Party)

Eric Muraven (PPC)

Scarborough Centre

Salma Zahid (Liberal)

Malcolm Ponnayan (Conservative)

Faiz Kamal (NDP)

Petru Rozoveanu (PPC)

Scarborough-Guildwood

JOHN MCKAY (Liberal)

Carmen Wilson (Conservative)

Michelle Spencer (NDP)

James Bountrogiannis (PPC)

Scarborough North

SHAUN CHEN (Liberal)

Fazal Shah (Conservative)

Christina Love (NDP)

David Moore (PPC)

Scarborough Rouge Park

GARY ANANDASANGAREE (Liberal)

Zia Choudhary (Conservative)

Kingsley Kwok (NDP)

Asad Rehman (PPC)

Scarborough-Southwest

BILL BLAIR (Liberal)

Mohsin Bhuiyan (Conservative)

Guled Arale (NDP)

Amanda Cain (Green Party)

Ramona Pache (PPC)

Spadina-Fort York

Sukhi Jandu (Conservative)

Norm Di Pasquale (NDP)

Amanda Rosenstock (Green Party)

Kevin Vuong (former Liberal candidate)

Ian Roden (PPC)

Toronto Centre

Marci Ien (Liberal)

Annamie Paul (Green Party)

Ryan Lester (Conservative)

Brian Chang (NDP)

Syed Jaffrey (PPC)

Toronto-Danforth

Julie Dabrusin (Liberal)

Michael Carey (Conservative)

Clare Hacksel (NDP)

Maryem Tollar (Green Party)

Wayne Simmons (PPC)

Toronto-St. Paul’s

Carolyn Bennett (Liberal)

Stephanie Osadchuk (Conservative)

Sidney Coles (former NDP candidate)

Phil De Luna (Green Party)

Peter Remedios (PPC)

University-Rosedale

Chrystia Freeland (Liberal)

Steven Taylor (Conservative)

Nicole Robicheau (NDP)

Tim Grant (Green Party)

David Kent (PPC)

Willowdale

Ali Ehsassi (Liberal)

Daniel Lee (Conservative)

Hal Berman (NDP)

Anna Gorka (Green Party)

Al Wahab (PPC)

York Centre

Ya’ara Saks (Liberal)

Joel Etienne (Conservative)

Kemal Syed Ahmed (NDP)

Nixon Nguyen (PPC)

York South-Weston

Ahmed Hussen (Liberal)

Sajanth Mohan (Conservative)

Hawa Yahia Mire (NDP)

Nicki Ward (Green Party)

Sitara Chiu (PPC)

PEEL REGION

Brampton Centre

Shafqat Ali (Liberal)

Jagdeep Singh (Conservative)

Jim McDowell (NDP)

Brampton East

MANINDER SIDHU (Liberal)

Naval Bajaj (Conservative)

Gail Bannister-Clarke (NDP)

Manjeet Singh (PPC)

Brampton North

RUBY SAHOTA (Liberal)

Medha Joshi (Conservative)

Teresa Yeh (NDP)

Brampton South

Sonia Sidhu (Liberal)

Ramandeep Brar (Conservative)

Tejinder Singh (NDP)

Nicholas Craniotis (PPC)

Brampton West

Kamal Khera (Liberal)

Jermaine Chambers (Conservative)

Gurprit Gill (NDP)

Rahul Samuel (PPC)

Dufferin-Caledon

Kyle Seeback (Conservative)

Lisa Post (Liberal)

Samantha Sanchez (NDP)

Jenni Le Forestier (Green Party)

Anthony Zambito (PPC)

Mississauga Centre

OMAR ALGHABRA (Liberal)

Kathy-Ying Zhao (Conservative)

Teneshia Samuel (NDP)

Craig Laferriere (Green Party)

Elie Diab (PPC)

Mississauga East-Cooksville

Peter Fonseca (Liberal)

Grace Adamu (Conservative)

Tom Takacs (NDP)

Joseph Westover (PPC)

Mississauga-Erin Mills

Iqra Khalid (Liberal)

James Nguyen (Conservative)

Kaukab Usman (NDP)

Ewan DeSilva (Green Party)

Michael Bayer (PPC)

Mississauga-Lakeshore

Sven Spengemann (Liberal)

Michael Ras (Conservative)

Sarah Walji (NDP)

Elizabeth Robertson (Green Party)

Vahid Seyfaie (PPC)

Mississauga-Malton

Iqwinder Singh Gaheer (Liberal)

Clyde Roach (Conservative)

Waseem Ahmed (NDP)

Mark Davidson (Green Party)

Mississauga-Streetsville

Rechie Valdez (Liberal)

Jasveen Rattan (Conservative)

Farina Hassan (NDP)

Chris Hill (Green Party)

Gurdeep Wolosz (PPC)

YORK REGION

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

Leona Alleslev (Conservative)

Leah Taylor Roy (Liberal)

Janice Hagan (NDP)

Anthony Siskos (PPC)

King-Vaughan

Deb Schulte (Liberal)

Anna Roberts (Conservative)

Sandra Lozano (NDP)

Roberta Herod (Green Party)

Gilmar Oprisan (PPC)

Markham-Unionville

Bob Saroya (Conservative)

Paul Chiang (Liberal)

Aftab Qureshi (NDP)

Elvin Kao (Green Party)

Markham-Stouffville

Helena Jaczek (Liberal)

Ben Smith (Conservative)

Muhammad Ahsin Sahi (NDP)

Uzair Baig (Green Party)

Rene de Vries (PPC)

Markham-Thornhill

MARY NG (Liberal)

Melissa Felian (Conservative)

Paul Sahbaz (NDP)

Mimi Lee (Green Party)

Ilia Pashaev (PPC)

Newmarket-Aurora

Tony Van Bynen (Liberal)

Harold Kim (Conservative)

Yvonne Kelly (NDP)

Timothy Flemming (Green Party)

Andre Gagnon (PPC)

Richmond Hill

Majid Jowhari (Liberal)

Costas Menegakis (Conservative)

Adam DeVita (NDP)

Igor Tvorogov (PPC)

Thornhill

Melissa Lantsman (Conservative)

Gary Gladstone (Liberal)

Raz Razvi (NDP)

Daniella Mikanovsky (Green Party)

Samuel Greenfield (PPC)

Vaughan-Woodbridge

Francesco Sorbara (Liberal)

Angela Panacci (Conservative)

Peter DeVita (NDP)

Muhammad Hassan Khan (Green Party)

Mario Greco (PPC)

York-Simcoe

Scot Davidson (Conservative)

Benjamin Jenkins (NDP)

Daniella Johnson (Liberal)

Michael Lotter (PPC)

DURHAM REGION

Ajax

MARK HOLLAND (Liberal)

Arshad Awan (Conservative)

Monique Hughes (NDP)

Leigh Paulseth (Green Party)

Durham

Erin O’Toole (Conservative)

Jonathan Gianroce (Liberal)

Chris Cameron (NDP)

Patricia Conlin (PPC)

Oshawa

Colin Carrie (Conservative)

Afroza Hossain (Liberal)

Shailene Panylo (NDP)

Sonny Mir (Green Party)

Darryl Mackie (PPC)

Pickering-Uxbridge

Jennifer O’Connell (Liberal)

Jacob Mantle (Conservative)

Eileen Higdon (NDP)

Corneliu Chisu (PPC)

Whitby

Ryan Turnbull (Liberal)

Maleeha Shahid (Conservative)

Brian Dias (NDP)

Johannes Kotilainen (Green Party)

Thomas Androvic (PPC)

HALTON REGION

Burlington

Karina Gould (Liberal)

Emily Brown (Conservative)

Nick Page (NDP)

Christian Cullis (Green Party)

Michael Bator (PPC)

Milton

Adam van Koeverden (Liberal)

Nadeem Akbar (Conservative)

Muhammad Riaz Sahi (NDP)

Chris Kowalchuk (Green Party)

Shibli Haddad (PPC)

Oakville

Anita Anand (Liberal)

Kerry Colborne (Conservative)

Jerome Adamo (NDP)

Oriana Knox (Green Party)

JD Meaney (PPC)

Oakville North-Burlington

Pam Damoff (Liberal)

Hanan Rizkalla (Conservative)

Lenaee Dupuis (NDP)

Bruno Sousa (Green Party)

Gilbert Jubinville (PPC)

Wellington-Halton Hills