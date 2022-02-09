Full list of where to get free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Ontario

Starting today, Feb. 9, a select number of Ontario pharmacies and grocery stores are distributing COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

The Ontario government said 5.5 million tests will be distributed each week at more than 2,300 retailers across the province. Some stores will offer take-home testing kits for in-store pickup, while others will provide tests through an online ordering system.

You can search the table below to find where you can get the free RATs.

