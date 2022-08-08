Full Ottawa LRT line to be closed early 10 days this month for track maintenance

Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will be closing early on a total of 10 days this month as crews perform maintenance on the tracks, with reduced service planned on parts of the line for two other nights.

The city says the work will take place in segments from Aug. 12 to 25, with the first of two planned early closures taking place this Friday.

O-Train service will be replaced by R1 bus service starting at 8 p.m. Aug. 12 to 15 inclusive. Friday and Saturday service typically runs until 2 a.m. The line normally closes at 11 p.m. on Sundays and at 1 a.m. the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, service will be reduced between Blair and St. Laurent stations, running on a single track every 15 minutes, starting at 8 p.m. Regular service will continue from St. Laurent to Tunney's Pasture. There will be no R1 buses.

The train will run as normal on Aug. 17 and 18.

Single-track service will be available every 15 minutes between Tunney's Pasture and Lyon stations starting at 8 p.m. Aug. 19, with regular service between Lyon and Blair.

The entire line will close at 9 p.m. Aug. 20 with R1 service. A full closure will also take place starting at 8 p.m. every night from Aug. 21 to 25 inclusive.

Regular O-Train Line 1 operating hours will resume on Aug. 26.

The work will include rail grinding and profiling and other proactive maintenance such as switch heater calibration ahead of the winter and rail repairs and replacements. The work was originally scheduled to take place in June but was postponed because of a shipping delay.

OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar says this planned schedule is meant to minimize the impact to riders as much as possible.

Last month, part of the line was damaged by a lightning strike, requiring the replacement of nearly a kilometre of overhead wires and other repairs. Part of the system was offline for about five days.