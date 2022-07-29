Full overnight closures coming to Tofino, Ucluelet highway next week

The only highway in and out of the coastal Vancouver Island communities of Tofino and Ucluelet, B.C., will be closed to all traffic for three consecutive nights next week.

The overnight closures on Highway 4 will block traffic in both directions at Kennedy Hill between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights (Aug. 3 to Aug. 5).

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the closures are necessary for workers to install cantilever girders and roadway deck panels.

While regular traffic will not be allowed through during the overnight hours, the province says accommodations are in place to allow passage for emergency vehicles.

Travellers are asked to plan ahead and follow all construction signs and directions from traffic control personnel while in the area.

The long-running improvement project is expected to be substantially completed by the end of summer, with some work continuing throughout the fall, the province says.

The roadwork was originally scheduled for completion in summer 2020 at a cost of $38.1 million. The cost has since grown to $53.9 million.

Travellers can call 1-855-451-7152 to listen to the latest travel information message, which is updated daily.