Full performance lineup unveiled for this summer's Boots and Hearts Music Festival

This summer's Boots and Hearts Music Festival will have a slew of fan favourites, with the announcement of the event's full roster of performers.

Multi-award-winning artist Jess Moskaluke, known for her hit, 'Cheap Wine and Cigarettes,' and American Idol winner Chayce Beckham, whose hit '23' debuted at number one, will perform as part of Friday's festivities, along with Nate Haller, Redferrin, Kalsey Kulyk, Buck Twenty and Taylor-Rae.

On Saturday, Grammy-nominated Matchbox Twenty will grace the stage at the Burl's Creek event for the band's only Canadian appearance of the year. Saturday's headliner, CMA award-winner Thomas Rhett, will also be joined by Hunter Brothers and Elyse Saunders, plus NEEDTOBREATHE, Jackson Dean, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, Alee, and Texas King.

Breakout star Alexandra Kay joins the main stage on Sunday with Carly Pearce and headliner Jason Aldean. Additionally, Emerson Drive will mark the Canadian group's last performance together before retiring after nearly three decades.

Sunday will also showcase local artists Dayna Reid of Elmvale and Brian John Harwood of Innisfil as they take to the front porch stage, along with Alana Springsteen and Dillon James.

The multi-day festival is scheduled to kick off on August 8 at the event grounds in Oro-Medonte with performances by Midland, Lonestar and 2023's emerging artist showcase winner Shantaia.

Complete information and tickets are available online.

