Full-scale search for boater near Vancouver suspended, now a missing persons case
The full-scale search for a boater who went missing in the waters south of West Vancouver has been suspended.
Crews from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Parks Canada, local police, marine search and rescue and a CH 149 Cormorant helicopter from Comox were involved in looking for a boater after a five-metre boat was spotted drifting near Point Atkinson Wednesday.
The JRCC said its search was called off Thursday afternoon, about 24 hours after crews were initially dispatched to look for the boater.
Vancouver police have taken conduct of the case as a missing persons file. They confirmed a 46-year-old Surrey man has not been seen since renting a motorboat from Granville Island on Wednesday.
Police said he was planning to cross English Bay heading toward Bowen Island and are still determining what caused him to go overboard.
With files from The Canadian Press
