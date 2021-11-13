Full-tiered response to overdose call at Conestoga Mall

An overdose at Conestoga Mall sparked a full-tiered response from emergency crews Friday night.

Waterloo regional police shared a video of the response just before 8:30 p.m. on Twitter and also thanked Waterloo Fire and Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services.

Officials say emergency crews have now responded to 1,194 overdose calls so far this year in the region.

Earlier this month, it was reported that there have already been more overdose responses in 2021 than 2020.

In May, officials said overdose deaths doubled in Waterloo Region during the pandemic.