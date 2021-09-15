Full vax, half vax or no vax: What fans need to know before the first Rider game with COVID-19 vaccine verification

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced further details on how the club's first game with a COVID-19 vaccination verification program will work for fans coming to Mosaic Stadium this Friday.

Fans over the age of 12 coming to the game will have to provide proof they've received two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or a mixture of of two. A single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be accepted to enter the stadium.

The method the team said will provide the "smoothest verification process on gameday" is the COVID-19 vaccination record available through MySaskHealthRecord. The Riders recommend fans have a digital copy or screenshot.

Other options include the wallet cards handed out at the time of vaccination, immunization records from public health, Armed Forces records and out of province or out of country proof of vaccination, although those could require further verification by volunteers and Saskatchewan Health Authority personnel.

"[The] SHA will be on site at each gate for vaccine verification escalations and at help tents surrounding the stadium," the Riders said in a statement.

Those over the age of 18 will need to present photo ID matching the name on the record. Fans aged 12 to 17 will have to show their record but not photo ID. Fans under 12 are exempt from the policy.

"Stick it to COVID" vaccine stickers will not be accepted.

PRE-SCREENING OPTION

Pre-screening of vaccination status will start Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rider ticket office to allow for easier access the day of the game.

Fans who have their vaccine status verified ahead of time will receive a wristband. These fans will have a dedicated lane at Gate 1 of Mosaic Stadium. Wristbands can still be used to enter other gates but there will not be a dedicated line elsewhere.

WHAT PARTIALLY VACCINATED AND UNVACCINATED FANS NEED TO KNOW

An approved COVID-19 test with a negative result will be required within 72 hours of the game for anyone attending with one or zero doses of a COVID vaccine.

"Rapid or PCR tests will only be accepted if completed by a certified clinic and documentation displays a fans name as matched by photo ID as well as the date of collection and results of the test," the team said.

Approved test providers include the SHA, Haztech, Quantum Genetic or Nobel Testing Companies. Any other type of test will be escalated to SHA verification staff.

As SHA labs experience an increase in demand, the Riders said anyone needing proof of a negative test is " encouraged to seek private options that can guarantee a timely result."

ON-SITE TESTING AND VACCINE CLINICS

Gameday rapid testing will be available through an on-site clinic operated by Haztech for fans to access at their own expense.

According to Haztech, the clinic at Mosaic will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and will offer Rapid Antigen tests for $95 plus tax along with a 10 per cent discount applying to its pop-up locations only.

An additional pop up clinic operated by the company will also be open at Young's Equipment on both Thursday and Friday.

Results are available within 20 to 30 minutes.

For fans with one dose, receiving a second dose at a vaccination clinic to be located near Gate 2 from 1 p.m. to kickoff will be permitted as a second dose for entry into the game.

The Riders will not retain or store any medical information or proof of vaccination from its ticket holders.

Examples of acceptable proofs have been posted to the Roughriders' website.

The Riders face off with the Toronto Argonauts Friday, with kickoff set for 7:45 p.m. Gates open two hours prior to kickoff and fans are encouraged to come no later than one hour early to ensure getting into the stadium in time for the start of the game.