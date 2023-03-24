Fullerton resigns as MPP for Kanata-Carleton

Ottawa-area MPP and cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton is leaving provincial politics, effective immediately.

The Kanata-Carleton Progressive Conservative MPP announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that she has tendered her resignation to Premier Doug Ford. Fullerton's sudden retirement from politics means Ottawa does not have an MPP in the Ontario cabinet.

"A strong sense of duty brought me to politics after decades as a family physician serving my community, to continue my work towards solutions that would address the shortcomings of our healthcare system and improve health care services for individuals," Fullerton said in a letter to the premier.

"I wish to express my appreciation to you, Premier, for the opportunity to serve Ontarians in cabinet. I am grateful for my caucus and cabinet colleagues, who have put their names on the ballot, taken on the responsibilities of public life, and shared this journey with me.

"I am grateful to the constituents of Kanata and West Carleton who have supported me in my efforts to improve the lives of others. It has been an honour to represent Kanata-Carleton in the Ontario Legislature."

She provided no reason why she is resigning as MPP.

Premier Ford issued a statement wishing Fullerton luck as she "retires from the world of politics."

"Merrilee has been a key member of our team since day one, advancing our government’s agenda to build Ontario and helping to lead our response to the COVID-19 pandemic by serving in important roles in Cabinet," Ford said. "I wish my friend the very best as she retires from the world of politics. I have no doubt she’ll continue to give back and contribute to the great communities of Kanata and Carleton in so many ways."

This afternoon I spoke with the Premier and tendered my resignation as MPP for Kanata-Carleton and as Minister of Children, Community & Social Services, effective immediately. It has been a distinct honour to have represented the residents of Kanata-Carleton. pic.twitter.com/edN82lxSfo

Fullerton was first elected MPP for Kanata-Carleton in the 2018 election, and was re-elected last June with 43 per cent of the vote.

Fullerton was serving as minister of children, community and social services for the Ontario government. She previously served as minister of long-term care and minister of training, colleges and universities.

Michael Parsa has been named the new minister of children, community and social services.