Fully accessible community garden in Sudbury

Another newly-designed accessible community garden is now open in Sudbury.

There are 15 raised garden beds that are wheelchair accessible at the Delki Dozzi Community Garden.

This weekend, volunteers were busy planting the garden that is opening up new opportunities for people who could not access the space before the improvements.

Amy Adair, 26, told CTV News she was happy to be putting her green thumb to work.

Adair has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

"Being out in the sun and being connected to nature like that has done me a world of good today," she said.

Adair said the community garden that is now accessible to her is a welcome space.

"This is an example of community people coming together, making it affordable, available to access gardens that normally they wouldn't be able to access," said city Counc. Mark Signoretti.

Officials said the improvements are making a difference for people.

"This community garden has been my saving grace through COVID, for my mental health. So I wanted others to reap those benefits as well," said Nadine Law, co-chair of the Delki Dozzi community garden. "And although I was able to use my walking sticks to get into the garden and I have a very ultra lightweight walker, others couldn't get in and that is very sad for me because everyone should have equitable access."

Larche Sudbury offers support for people living with disabilities.

Members came to the opening of the accessible space and helped out with planting.

"Larche Sudbury is here to celebrate the accessibility that has been added to the Delki Dozzi community garden today (Sunday)," said Heather Westaway, of Larche Sudbury.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for core members in our community to come out and participate in the community gardens."

Officials said the $20,000 in funding to make this community garden accessible came from an anonymous donor and a community grant from Canada Post.

Last year, a fully-accessible community garden opened at the Ryan Heights Playground last June.