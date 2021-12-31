'Fully immunized is still 2 doses,' Alberta's health minister says, but pushes COVID-19 boosters

If you have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta, you're considered to be fully immunized, the provincial government said Friday, but it's vitally important to seek out a booster to protect yourself against Omicron.

That was the message from Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping during a media availability conducted on New Year's Eve.

However, that may change further "down the road."

"We are monitoring Omicron and the impact it may have on the health-care system," he said. "We're being cautious and we'll continue to do that assessment as we go forward here."

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Omicron remains the most infectious strain of the COVID-19 virus and that fact poses the greatest risk to Albertans.

"With more people being infected and in a short time, that poses a significant potential threat to our health-care system," Hinshaw said. "Even though it seems a smaller percentage of cases are requiring acute care, we can expect that with a greater number of people infected, will soon translate to a greater number of people in hospital."

That's why, she says, it's important for all Albertans to be vaccinated against the virus, including acquiring a booster shot as soon as they are eligible.

"While two doses of vaccine still provide good protection against the variant, a third dose improves (it) even more. In addition, a third dose provides much better protection against infection," Hinshaw said.

Alberta's booster shots have only reached about 20 per cent of eligible residents, she added.

"I urge everyone to get their booster as soon as possible with whatever vaccine is available to you."

However, Hinshaw did say some mixtures of vaccines provided better results, according to information collected in other countries.

"Data from the U.K. shows that in those with a primary series of Pfizer vaccine, having a Moderna booster, resulted in a higher and longer lasting levels of protection than a Pfizer booster.

"I'm hearing reports that some people wish to wait for Pfizer to be available and while I understand a wish to have the same vaccine, we do not have enough Pfizer right now for people to pick this vaccine and have a timely third dose."

Hinshaw did warn about a risk of myocarditis in those under 30 years old who received Moderna for a second dose and Pfizer for a third dose, but it's not known if that's the case for booster shots.

Nevertheless, she stressed that Albertans shouldn't be choosy when it comes to their third shot.

"Please take the vaccine that is available to you soonest."

Copping also emphasized the importance of a booster shot and its role in the fight against COVID-19.

"2022 brings hope that the end of the pandemic is finally in sight when we get through the Omicron wave and every vaccinated Alberta is helping to bring it closer," Copping said Friday.

"If you haven't received your booster shot, please book your appointment today."

All Albertans, aged 18 and above, can acquire a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine five months after their second shot.

According to the latest data from Alberta Health, 85.2 per cent of Albertans 12 years old and above have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been 887,392 third doses administered as of Dec. 28, with the highest proportion of those being given to Albertans between 60 and 64 years old.

Appointments can be made online or by calling Health Link at 811.