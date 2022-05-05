Fully involved Harrow house fire causes $500,000 damage

Essex firefighters helped put out a fully involved house fire in Harrow.

Crews arrived to the blaze in the 800 block of Iler Road at 1:06 a.m. Thursday morning.

The cause of a house fire in Harrow that broke out around 1 a.m. is currently unknown.



Extensive damage as you can see, estimated around $500K, fire officials say.



The fire was extinguished but crews to remain on scene waiting for gas to be shut off.

Essex fire officials say the fire origin is undetermined due to extensive damage.

There were no reported injuries, but one person has been displaced.

