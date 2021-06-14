Fully vaccinated LTC workers can return to multiple facilities

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says long-term care and retirement home workers, who are fully vaccinated, are allowed to work at more than one facility, effective Monday.

“Now that we have a high vaccination rate. We know our COVID-19 cases are going down,” says medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “We are trying to switch to a more regular protocol.”

At the start of the pandemic, the local health unit advised workers to restrict themselves to one location to prevent the spread of the virus to multiple facilities where high-risk individuals reside.