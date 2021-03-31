Fully vaccinated staff member and resident at Mitchell Ont. home test positive for COVID-19

Two fully vaccinated people at a Mitchell Ont. retirement have tested positive for COVID-19.

This includes an employee and a resident of Ritz Lutheran Villa.

“A fully vaccinated staff member with mild symptoms tested positive for COVID-19, and an outbreak was declared,” said administrator Jeff Renaud in a news release.

“Surveillance testing on residents, staff and essential caregivers returned one positive result in a fully vaccinated resident who did not have symptoms. Subsequent testing came back negative. Further tests of residents, staff, and Essential Caregivers at the home also came back negative,” he added.

Outbreak measures are currently in place as a precaution.

Officials say if there are no other cases, the measures may end early next week.

These may be "encouraging signs,” said Dr. Miriam Klassen, Huron Perth Medical Officer of Health.

“These are indications that vaccination efforts to protect our most vulnerable are working: symptoms are milder or not experienced at all, and the virus has not been able to spread amongst the rest of the home.”