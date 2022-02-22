‘Fun and exciting’: Hosting 2022 Tim Horton’s Brier could help draw interest for curling in Lethbridge

Lethbridge is just 10 days away from hosting the 2022 Tim Horton’s Brier for the first time ever. Excitement around the city is starting to grow, and because the event will attract national attention, it may even help grow the sport locally.

Crews will begin laying the ice sheets inside the Enmax Centre in preparation for the 18-team tournament this Sunday. The Enmax Centre's general manager, Kim Gallucci, says they can't wait for the event to kick off.

"It is one of the crown jewels of curling,"Gallucci said.

"It's one of the largest events that Lethbridge would hold and it will bring people from all over. It'll really reactivate tourism, bring people in, and get people excited again."

With the Alberta government expected to lift capacity and masking restrictions four days prior to the start of the tournament, Gallucci says that could be a big boost to revenue.

"It’ll definitely allow more people to come, and give people the option," he said.

"So now, if people want to wear a mask, they're very welcome to do so, sit in the seats, and wear a mask, but if you don’t want to wear a mask, with the government announcement you won’t have to, and it will help us with our tickets."

Of the 300 volunteers at this year's Brier, the Lethbridge Curling Club is expecting roughly 80 per cent of them to be members of their club. LCC manager, Kirk Mearns, says his members feel honoured to help be a part of a major Canadian sporting event.

"Our club members are thrilled anytime that we can put together one of these type of events," said Mearns.

"We have a reputation of doing the Scotties, doing world men’s and world women’s, and adding the Brier to it just really gives them a sense of pride in the club, and the fact that they can rally enough volunteers to make this happen."

Mearns added that hosting a nationally-televised event such as the Brier in Lethbridge has the possibility to inspire those interested in learning the sport of curling, and showcase what makes curling truly great.

"I think it gives people who are interested in curling an idea and a look that shows it’s possible to do it, and shows that curling is fun and it’s exciting, and it’s not just for a certain type of person."

"Anybody can be involved in curling."

And when the tournament comes to a close, Mearns expects the Lethbridge Curling Club to be busy.

“Our phone will ring off the hook,” he expressed.

“After the Brier, I expect people will want to come in and learn curling. Our junior registrations will go up next year, I know they will, and we’ll be able to really give everybody a good sense of what curling is and an opportunity to try it.”

From March 4th until the 13th, you can catch the 2022 Tim Horton’s Brier at the Enmax Centre. Tickets are available at www.curling.ca.