Fun in the sun: Hot and sunny weather expected for August long weekend
Londoners will be treated to picture perfect summer weather for the Civic Holiday this long weekend, boasting plenty of sun and hot temperatures.
According to Environment Canada, Saturday will start off overcast, but will then give way to clear skies in the afternoon and a high of 27 C, feeling like 31 C with the humidex.
The UV index will peak at 8 — or very high — Saturday at around 1 p.m.
Overnight Saturday, skies will be clear with a low of 15 C.
For the second day of the long weekend, London will see mainly sunny skies and a high of 30 C, feeling like 35 C with the humidity.
Overnight Sunday, the low will reach 17 C with clear skies.
For the holiday Monday, London will once again bask in sunshine as temperatures reach 30 C.
Overnight on Monday however, cloud cover will increase with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 18 C.
According to Environment Canada, the average high for London this time of year is approximately 26 C.
