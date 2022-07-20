Functional planning study underway for Memorial Drive eastern extension

The City of Calgary is undertaking a study to determine the configuration and exact location of a previously approved extension to Memorial Drive that will see it extended from Abbeydale Drive to the eastern city limits at 116 Street East.

The extension will include a new crossing of the CN Rail line, and an east-west overpass over Stoney Trail. However, it will not include an interchange with Stoney Trail or any connections to the ring road.

Other potential intersections that are being looked into are ones with 84th Street S.E., 100th Street S.E. and 116th Street S.E.

The city says the extension will "improve the connection between communities and businesses on both sides of Stoney Trail."

PUBLIC INPUT SOUGHT BY CITY

The City of Calgary is asking the public for input on the extension.

A live event for the project will be held on July 28 at 6:30 p.m., and an online survey is open until Aug. 9. The online survey can be accessed at www.calgary.ca/memorialdriveeast.

Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra says on his website the live event will be a “virtual open house” via Microsoft Teams.

The city plans to have the functional planning study complete by spring of 2023.