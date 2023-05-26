Funding aims to improve freight transport in Windsor and reduce Highway 401 congestion

The Government of Canada has announced funding to improve freight transport at Port of Windsor

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra provided details Friday of the investment of up to $12.5 million to the Essex Terminal Railway Company, from the National Trade Corridors Fund, for a Cargo Terminal Infrastructure Expansion project at the Port of Windsor.

The project will help build a new warehouse and expand the shorewall at the Port of Windsor. It aims to shift the transportation of goods from trucks to trains and ships, which will reduce pollution and congestion along the Highway 401 corridor.

“Morterm Limited and the Port of Windsor are excited and very appreciative of the National Trade Corridors Funding to improve Port infrastructure and expand operations, ensuring Windsor-Essex is well equipped and in a more desirable position to access new export markets,” said Tony De Thomasis

President and CEO, Essex Terminal Railway, Morterm Limited and Motipark Limited.

The feds say this will make it easier to move steel and aluminum products and attract potential new exports.

“Efficient and reliable transportation is crucial for affordable living and economic growth. This National Trade Corridors Fund investment will help shift towards more environmentally friendly transportation methods, while reducing congestion and emissions,” said Alghabra.

Additionally, these improvements aim to prevent shoreline erosion and reduce the risk of flooding due to rising lake water levels caused by climate change. It will also enable the possibility of building a new cargo dock in the future that can be used for different purposes.

“This is transformational for our region… Short-sea container shipping on the Great Lakes, and soon to be at Port Windsor, will relieve congestion in the supply chain, reduce GHG’s, and increase access to world markets for industry in Windsor and Essex County,”said Steve Salmons, president and CEO of the Windsor Port Authority.