Funding announced for more affordable housing units in Dartmouth

More affordable housing will soon be available in Dartmouth, N.S., following an announcement by Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen and Darren Fisher, the MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour.

The Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia (AHANS) will lead the construction of 12 new housing units, located at 80 True North Crescent. The new units are intended to target those most in need.

The Government of Canada will spend $3.7 million through the expanded Rapid Housing Initiative, a program delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation that aims to create new housing for vulnerable Canadians.

The Nova Scotia government will also contribute $516,507 towards the project, and the Halifax Regional Municipality will spend $319,700 in land equity.

"Investing in truly affordable housing strengthens Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, our province, and our country. Today's announcement through our government's Rapid Housing Initiative means that early in the New Year, new residents will be able to call Dartmouth's True North Crescent home," said Fisher, in a news release Tuesday.

The Rapid Housing Initiative is a $4 billion program designed to help address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians through the rapid construction of nearly 15,000 units of affordable housing across the country.

The not-for-profit organization AHANS aims to promote access to decent and affordable non-profit housing through its development and construction in all parts of the province.

"The True North Crescent project is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when orders of government and the community sector work together to help more people attain safe, affordable homes. Throughout the municipality we are seeing the Rapid Housing Initiative making a range of housing types available for a broad range of need," said Mike Savage, the mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality.

The project at 80 True North is expected to be completed April 2023.