Funding announcements support small northern Ont. communities

Numerous provincial funding announcements were made for small northern Ontario communities Friday through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.

Greg Rickford, Ontario's Northern Development Minister, stopped in Massey to announce $600,000 for three projects.

"For municipalities, townships and First Nations communities, to have access to a fair and equitable model that reflects their tax base, and some of those limitations and make higher contributions so they can upgrade, renovate, rehabilitate, fix, repair, enhance, you name it," Rickford said.

Two of the projects include updating the community centre roof and its ice chiller system. The community centre is described as a hub for surrounding areas to host celebrations and enjoy sporting events.

The third project is updating a skating rink in Webbwood, expected to be completed mid-October.

"We'll have a completely refurbished, modernized rink surface for the community there so that’s quite an improvement," said Lori Johnston, Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers Parks and recreation coordinator.

In Spanish, it was announced that three Royal Canadian Legions in Algoma-Manitoulin would receive $169,000. Spanish Legion Branch 576 will receive more than $115,000.

The upgrades will involve bringing the building up to code and making it more energy-efficient.

Air conditioning will also be installed, and Legion president France Smith said they hope to use the facility as a warming and cooling centre.

The Legion has a food bank in its basement and Smith said the goal is to help out more people in the community.

"We're a hub here. The seniors come for lunch on Tuesday. It’s a meet and greet," she said.

"It's more than lunch, right? It's a gathering place."

Rickford also visited Manitoulin Island and Echo Bay.