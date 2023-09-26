Funding for police, first responders promised by Manitoba Tories
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising money for police and first responders on the campaign trail for the Oct. 3 election.
The Tories say, if re-elected, they would commit $1 million a year to expand the Winnipeg Police Service's property crime unit.
Tory cabinet minister Obby Khan says property crime is an increasing concern, although he could not say how many extra officers the money might fund.
The Tories are also promising $5 million for post-traumatic stress services for police, firefighters and paramedics.
Tory Jon Reyes says the money could go to things like counselling services and educational resources.
The Progressive Conservatives have made a series of crime-related promises this week, including a $3-million fund to help pay for security upgrades and repairs at hotels and retail stores.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023
