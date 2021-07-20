Funding for youth mental health services in Alberta to be announced Tuesday afternoon

Alberta’s government is set to speak on funding that will improve mental health services for youth in the province.

The press conference is scheduled for at 2 p.m. in Medicine Hat.

The announcement will be made by Minister of Children’s Services Rebecca Schulz and Assistant Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Mike Ellis.

Medicine Hat Mayor Ted Clugston is also scheduled to be there, as well as Brooks-Medicine Hat MLA Michaela Glasgo, and Tracie Mutschler, executive director with McMan Youth.