Funding for YTC Justice Department signifies 'concrete change': Lametti

The Yorkton Tribal Council (YTC) is expanding its capacities surrounding its local justice department, thanks to funding from the federal government.

Tuesday morning, Justice Minister David Lametti was joined by Tribal Chief Isabel O’Soup, YTC Director of Justice Terri-Ann Lepowick and Elder Ross Cadotte to make the announcement.

“This announcement comes at a time when we’re seeing real progress that will lead to concrete change on this challenging journey of reconciliation,” Lametti said.

Through YTC’s Tribal Justice Unit, YTC works with its member nations to develop and implement relevant justice program services both on and off reserve.

With the additional support will come community based programs for youth, supporting local justice committees to respond to needs of both victims and offenders and YTC is planning to organize and conduct workshops relating to issues such as crime prevention, correctional programs and community-based justice programs.

By doing this in a way which is Indigenous-led, Tribal Chief O’Soup believes the more than $1.4 million investment will be put to good use.

“We could always use more capacity within our nations. We could also use more capacity within our Tribal Council. The funding would definitely help us when we look at land based learning and connecting youth with our elders,” O’Soup explained during the press conference.

The Justice Department said it hopes to work closely with YTC to ensure successes within the program.

“The objective of these services is to encourage equal treatment and full participation of First Nations within the Canadian justice system. Long term, these programs aim to reduce rates of victimization, crime and incarceration among member First Nations people in Saskatchewan,” reads the Department of Justice Canada release.

The funding will be provided throughout five years, running to 2026 through the Indigenous Justice Program’s Community Based Justice Fund, according to the release.