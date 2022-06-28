Funding from Ottawa supports seniors in North Bay

Five projects in North Bay are receiving money from the federal government through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

The $101,764 will contribute to improving seniors' health and well-being.

“Helping seniors in Nipissing-Timiskaming stay active and connected is a priority for the Government of Canada,” said Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota.

“The projects being supported today will provide seniors an opportunity to participate in meaningful activities which nurture their personal growth and foster community vitality.”

The Nipissing Serenity Hospice, North Bay Pride, Unicorn Feather Community, Victim Services Nipissing District and Near North Palliative Care network are all receiving funding.