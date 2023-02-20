Funding Frustrations: N.S. community group looking to open daytime drop-in centre for those in need

The Town House Citizens Service League in Glace Bay, N.S., says it’s fighting an uphill battle to set up a daytime drop-in centre for the less fortunate.

“So this actually began because last year when I started here we realized someone was sleeping on our fire escape and we were so upset we couldn't do more for them,” says Patti McDonald, the executive director of town house.

The plan is to update their kitchen, install showers, washers and dryers, and mailboxes for people with no fixed address.

All of it will cost money and funding from the government has been hard to come by.

McDonald says it's because the priority seems to be on overnight accommodations.

“I think we need to be thinking of the wrap around services and we need to be thinking of bridging the gap in the meantime while people are trying to get those overnight accommodations. It's not surprising, but it is frustrating,” says McDonald.

The Town House Citizens Service League received $25,000 from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality last spring.

The total project will cost around $800,000 and possibly more with costs continuing to rise.

“While I cannot speak to the specific details of this proposal, homelessness and lack of affordable housing is a problem that our government continues to work with other levels of government, community organizations and the private sector to address,” said John White, PC MLA for Glace Bay. “We want all Nova Scotians to have access to safe and affordable place to live.”

McDonald says she's spoken to all local government representatives who support the project, but so far, no action has been taken to make it a reality.

“From my perspective, there's a high chance that this will actually reduce the pressure on other systems that exist,” said Jodi McDavid, the executive director of Cape Breton Transition House.

McDavid says there's a lack of services in the area for those most vulnerable.

“We've heard of people living in their cars, and not just one person or two people, but a lot of people living in their cars. People who didn't pay a bill and have no heat or are in danger of having their electricity cut off,” she added.