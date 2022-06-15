Funding search continues for Sault Mill Market

Sault Ste. Marie City Council is opting to move forward with the relocation of the Mill Market to the downtown core - despite the absence of federal money.

The relocation project survived a motion to defer until a stable funding source could be identified.

The farmer's market had applied for federal funding in the neighbourhood of $3 million, but that application was rejected.

However, another request has been submitted to the tune of $2 million, leaving the city to make up the difference.

City councillor Matthew Shoemaker asked city council to hold on making any financial commitments, pointing to escalating costs tied to the downtown plaza project.

"This is part of the plaza project, which I opposed because of the increased cost associated with the plaza," Shoemaker said.

"This is just another additional cost going on top of that."

Shoemaker wanted to defer the Mill Market project until federal funding is guaranteed. However, city councillor Lisa Vezeau-Allen, who was among eight councillors to vote against deferral, said there’s no sense in waiting.

"There is no proper sanitation there, there’s no city water, it doesn’t have accessible washrooms," she said.

"So, this only makes sense to move forward."

Vezeau-Allen said the $1.4 million city contribution comes from reserves and will not affect the tax levy.

Adding it’s a good sign that the Mill Market was asked to resubmit its request for federal funding and she’s confident it will be approved.