Ottawa and Queen's Park joined the City of Greater Sudbury on Tuesday in announcing new funding for recreational facilities in the city.

More than $4 million is being spent to fix up 28 tennis and basketball courts across the city.

The federal government is providing $1.7 million, while the province is providing another $1.4 million and Greater Sudbury is pitching in just more than $1 million.

The $4 million will provide asphalt resurfacing, new fencing, accessibility upgrades, as well as re-purpose some courts into pickle ball courts.

“The fact that we can help out 28 courts in the City of Greater Sudbury just goes to show the need that is there," said Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre.

City can't do it alone

“Why settle for something that is ruined and aged? That’s why we need to re-invest in our infrastructure. And we know the city can’t do it alone.”

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said this is a timely investment as he’s hopeful it will encourage people to get active.

“We really are trying to encourage these activities within community neighbourhoods," Bigger said. "A key element is that they are free, no barriers to the use of these facilities for citizens in Greater Sudbury.”

He added a big part of the project is engaging with each neighbourhood and asking what upgrades the community wants to be done.

“We’re going to go out to the public and we’re going to ask for their input on how we can improve their neighbourhood and improve those particular facilities,” Bigger said.

“It really is about talking to people in the individual neighbourhoods.”

The city said next step will be to assess each of the courts to decide which one needs updating first.