Funding to search Ontario's residential schools 'falls short,' Six Nations chief says in letter to premier

Six Nations Chief Mark Hill says funding from Ontario’s Ministry of Indigenous Affairs to search for unmarked burial sites at residential schools "falls short."

In a letter written to Premier Doug Ford dated Oct. 27, Hill said he was informed the ministry would commit $400,000 to the search efforts over the next three years.

"With all due respect, this amount of funding falls short and is not commensurate with Ontario's role in the operation of the school," the letter said in part. “It is also contrary to the ‘meaningful reconciliation’ that you committed to.”

The Survivors’ Secretariat, an organization founded by residential school survivors to search for unmarked burial sites and to document what happened at the Mohawk Institute, had asked for a total of $9 million over three years, according to Hill's letter.

"We know that this will not be enough to accomplish the work it needs to complete," Hill said in the letter. "However, it is more equitable than the mere $400,000 currently suggested by your officials."

The letter, which was posted on the Six Nations of the Grand River's Facebook page, said the Mohawk Institute operated for more than 136 years, and was the first and longest-running residential school in Canada.

"Searching the grounds, gathering the historical records and communicating with survivors groups and gathering their statements across several regions and provinces will be complex work," Hill's letter said.

Last month, a task force started training to search the grounds at the former residential school site.

In his letter, Hill said he would be "more than happy" to meet with Ford to discuss the matter further.

CRISIS SUPPORTS

Six Nations 24/7 Mobile Crisis Line: 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204

Six Nations Mental Health and Addictions: 519-445-2143 (Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm)

National Indian Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419