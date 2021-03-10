A new fixture that has some Indigeous flair has been set up inside a downtown Calgary shopping centre.

A totem pole, named Xaays – "transformation" in the Squamish language – was hand-carved by renowned First Nation carver Ray Natraoro through a partnership with the Stream-Flo Group.

It's also the focus of a $200,000 campaign that supports STARS Air Ambulance as well as Indigenous language, economic development and jobs programs.

While the totem pole is currently set up inside the Bow Valley Square, officials say it won't be staying there.

"The donation campaign will culminate in Xaays being put up for auction and transferred to a new home," said a spokesperson for West Totem Collab, the organization behind the project in a statement.

"All donations and proceeds from the auction will go towards helping keep STARS in the sky, as well as support for the Squamish Nation's Kwi Stelmexw language program."

(Supplied)

The organization says Xaays represents a bridging of the energy sector, Indigenous communities in Western Canada and the STARS Air Ambulance service.