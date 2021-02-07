A tragic tobogganing accident on the Byron Somerset PS hill has left a 44-year-old father of three in hospital with serious injuries.

The man injured in the accident on Saturday has been identified as Pete Mogan, a well known Londoner.

According to a GoFundMe page started by family friend, Stavey Evoy, Mogan along with his wife Jessie and their three young children were tobogganing when he suffered traumatic injuries.

Witnesses told CTV News Mogan hit the ramp at the bottom of the hill and became air born.

He was transported to hospital where he remains, suffering from a fractured skull, brain bleed and trauma to his internal organs.

Pete and his wife Jessie are the owners of the Rep Room Gym in London.

Evoy says the couple are pillars of the community and were involved in many charities, adding that the Mogan’s had already been going through tough times with the pandemic and business closures.

The fundraiser has been started to help ease financial pressure and hardship, as Mogan will have to go through a long road to recovery.