Fundraiser for Rayside Balfour Youth Centre

On Sunday in Chelmsford there was a family-friendly fundraiser to support a local space for young people.

The Rayside Balfour Youth Centre receives funding from the city to operate but also needs to raise money to support its programs and activities to provide an inclusive, fun safe space.

There was music to brighten the atmosphere, face painting and many fun activities for families, all in support of the Rayside Balfour Youth Centre which has been in operation for over 20 years.

"We have something for everyone like science and math and literacy. We have reading groups and we also have diversity groups Monday night. So the LGBTQ community. We have a trans group. We have non-binary individuals. So it's somewhere they can come, they can meet people who are going to support them," Kristen Brutto, the program co-ordination at the Rayside Balfour Youth Centre, told CTV News.

Youth who attend the centre said there are many benefits.

"It's a safe place so I don't have to worry about other people judging. So it's a safe place and it's fun because a lot of times they have an activity for the day," Matthieu Desrosiers, a 14-year-old who attends the youth centre, said.

Staff said the goal is to have a safe and place for youth to socialize, learn and have fun.

"It's amazing. It's a great little initiative, great little hub where kids can just hang out. We have resources if they need anything. We have daily programs and workshops that they can come to yah it keeps them off the streets and something to do," Chelsea Chamberland, a youth supervisor at the Rayside Balfour Youth Centre, said.

The centre is open to youth ages 10-17.

Officials said it is all about providing a place of connection and being an inclusive space.

For more information on the centre and its activities visit their Facebook page.