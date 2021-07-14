Fundraiser for Sudbury's hospice triples goal, raises more than $300K
Blowing this year's fundraising goal right out of the water, the second annual Care-A-Thon raised $330,247 to support Sudbury's Maison McCulloch Hospice.
Put on in partnership with Pure Country 91.7 and Desjardins, the six-hour event on Wednesday morning asked Sudburians to step up and help fund a vital piece of the city.
The government funds only 60 per cent of the annual costs to run the hospice, leaving the remaining 40 per cent up to the community.
Officials with Pure Country 91.7 say between pre-pledges and a “crazy amount” of donations that came in over the phones during the event, they were able to easily surpass the original goal of $100,000.
Since opening 12 years ago the hospice has helped nearly 2,000 people pass peacefully and comfortably.
