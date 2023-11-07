Fundraiser for victim of Vancouver sexual assault reaches $15K goal in less than 24 hours

Less than 24 hours after it was launched, an online fundraiser has surpassed its $15,000 goal to help the victim of a violent sexual assault that allegedly happened in Vancouver over the weekend.

The victim hasn’t been publicly identified by organizers of the campaign or by police, who began investigating the incident Monday after learning about it through social media, but she’s been given the pseudonym “Amor”—the Spanish word for love.

According to a post that began circulating online Sunday, a woman visiting from Mexico was abducted Saturday night after leaving the Princeton Pub in East Vancouver.

She was allegedly raped, beaten to the point that she lost some of her teeth, and abandoned in Queen Elizabeth Park, where she was found.

The Vancouver Police Department has not confirmed the details outlined in the post, only saying it has now spoken to the person who was referenced in it.

“We will support that person and work with them to gather more information,” VPD spokesperson Tania Visintin wrote in an email to CTV News Tuesday, adding that there are no new updates to provide at this time.

Organizers of the fundraiser say Amor is now headed home to Mexico to have emergency dental work completed, and the donations will also help cover her medical and counselling bills.

“This was a horrible experience for 'Amor' to come as a visitor and have this occur however we have shown her how we as a community care for each other. Good work Vancouver,” reads the GoFundMe page.

A total of 419 donations were made to the campaign, including gifts from local business owners and one $1,000 contribution.

“Every penny” will go towards supporting the victim’s needs, according to the fundraiser’s organizers, who say they’ll be transparent about where any remaining funds are donated.

CTV News has reached out to the organizers and will update this article if a response is received.