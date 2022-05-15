Fundraiser held at Kitchener tavern for man set to be evicted

The Kitchener community came together for a man who is set to be evicted from his home.

A fundraiser was held at Edelweiss Tavern Saturday night for George White, who requires wheelchair accessibility and whose building is set to be torn down.

"That's really what makes this special, to see everyone come together," he said. "It wasn't the region or government who solved the problem, it was the community coming together."

The total amount is expected to be announced Sunday.