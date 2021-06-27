Fundraiser helping Winnipeg LGBTQ+ club reopen

Community members are rallying to support one of Winnipeg's only nightlife venues for LGBTQ+ people.

Club 200 has been open for the last 34 years and is meant to be a gathering space for members of the queer community.

For most of the pandemic, Club 200 was forced to close, leading some to worry that it wouldn't be able to reopen.

"It provides people an opportunity to come together to celebrate, to express their diversity," said Anita Stallion, organizer of a fundraiser for the club. "It's just an important part of our club and our community.

Last week, a group of drag performers led a campaign to support the venue, raising almost $40,000 dollars so far.

"Hopefully, this will keep things running smoothly into the reopening," said Stallion.

Stallion said pandemic restrictions have been tough on the club, especially the most recent lockdown.

"We haven't had DJs because we can't encourage dancing. We've had shows that were fairly stationary," said Stallion. "This last closure, there was nothing. It was just a time for our community to be on our own and hopefully, we'll come out of this being okay."

Stallion said the hope is for Club 200 to be open and operating at regular hours in time for Winnipeg pride in September.

"We understand it's going to slow and steady. We just want to open up at whatever is going o be safe for our staff and patrons," said Stallion. "We are looking forward to celebrating the rest of this month of pride along with Winnipeg's pride in September."