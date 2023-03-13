Fundraiser honouring memory of slain OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala raises $21K

A fundraiser in honour of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Greg Pierzchala raised $21,000 for a charity close to his heart.

Pierzchala, who grew up in Barrie, was fatally shot in the line of duty responding to a call for a car in the ditch on December 27, 2022.

His tragic death inspired an outpouring of support from colleagues and the public, with close to 2,250 t-shirts designed with Pierzchala's badge and name sold to raise money for the charity ProAction Cops & Kids.

The campaign was organized by Toronto Police Service Sgt. James Makhlouf, who knew Pierzchala through their shared love of Jiu-Jitsu and police work.

"Greg was more than just an OPP officer. He liked the outdoors and sports, and he was a great supporter of kids," said Makhlouf.

The OPPA made the cheque presentation of the $21,000 donation to ProAction Cops & Kids at OPPA Head Office in Barrie on Friday.

The family of Pierzchala and representatives from ProAction Cops & Kids were in attendance to express their gratitude for the generosity of everyone involved in the campaign. The Toronto Police Association also attended to convey their appreciation to all involved in the campaign.

The funds raised from the campaign will support a ProAction program or programs chosen by the Pierzchala family to bring cops and kids together in skill-building and mentoring programs that create trust, respect, and safer communities.

"When a police officer dies in the line of duty, we all feel it deeply. We share in your grief and will always be there to support you," Toronto Police Association Director Mike Harris stated to Pierzchala's family.