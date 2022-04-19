Fundraiser launched after boy stabbed near Sooke, B.C., school

An online fundraiser has been started after a youth was stabbed near Journey Middle School in Sooke, B.C., last week.

The assault occurred around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the end of Throup Road, according to Sooke RCMP.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and Mounties say another youth was arrested at the scene without incident.

The victim was taken to hospital with "significant injuries," police said Thursday.

On Thursday evening, the victim's stepfather, Tim Baillie, set up a fundraiser to support everyone involved.

"We feel that rather than the community consuming a story only to make it an exercise in fear and anger, we can take the high road and make it about the community having a vehicle to empowerment," Baillie told CTV News on Monday.

The online fundraiser encourages people to consider the impact the assault has on both children involved, as well as their families.

"I would like to find a way to get the community engaged in the fundraiser, so it may act as a way to heal, to bring the children involved together," said Baillie.

"It's an opportunity for improving lives and to move past typical destructive reactions and into creative response," he said.

The Sooke School District says a critical incident team will begin supporting students and staff at the school on Tuesday.

The district's violent threat risk assessment team is also working with the school and RCMP, according to school district superintendent Scott Stinson.