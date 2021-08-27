Fundraiser launched for 6-year-old Duncan boy in intensive care after fire

A six-year-old boy from Duncan has been hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation after a fire seriously damaged his home Wednesday night.

Vincent, his mother Kathleen August, and his sister and brother are without a home after the blaze, which broke out in their townhouse complex on Dingwall St. around 10:30 p.m.

At least six units in the building were damaged in the fire, and two people were reportedly sent to hospital. One of them was Vincent.

A family friend told CTV News Vancouver Island the boy is now in the pediatric intensive care unit in Vancouver with burns on his face, arms and back.

He was put in a medically induced coma, but has since awoken. His mother is by his side at the hospital.

The friend, Becky Daigle, is now raising money through a GoFundMe page to help Kathleen with accommodations, lost wages and - eventually - finding a new home.

“She is one of the strongest people I know," Daigle said. "She’s so hard working; she’s so kind; she’s so generous. And she has got the most beautiful soul and out of anybody she deserves this — to have help right now.”

Daigle said the August family lost many of their belongings in the fire and believes their home was one of those that was seriously damaged.

As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser had surpassed $2,000 and was almost halfway to its $5,000 goal.

“This little boy, he’s the sweetest little thing I’ve ever met,” Daigle said. “I just want him to be able to come home to his brother and sister.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Anna McMillan