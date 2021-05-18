Fundraiser launched for dozens forced from their homes by a large fire in Surrey

The Surrey Fire Fighters Association is raising money for people forced from their homes by a massive blaze in Fleetwood.

Fifty-six suites in the apartment complex at 160 Street and 84 Avenue were evacuated and the association says five to 10 of them were not insured.

It took 24 hours to extinguish what firefighters are calling the "devastating" fire at the four-storey building. It started on Friday night and burned well into Saturday.

Everyone got out safely and no one was injured, says Surrey Fire.

Due to COVID-19, only online donations are being accepted. Anyone looking to contribute can donate online by May 23.