An online fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a snowboarder who recently died on Mt. Washington.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of Tristan Alexander, 22, who died while snowboarding at the alpine resort on Jan. 5. At the time, the resort said that there were “no apparent signs of trauma” when Alexander’s friends and ski patrol members found him in an intermediate area.

According to the fundraiser, community members are hoping to raise $30,000 for Alexander’s family, who have dealt with several previous health emergencies over the past three years.

“It is inconceivable that this wonderful young man who has been such a source of strength and resilience has been taken from them,” reads the GoFundMe.

“We would like to ease the burden and stress for them by putting together a fund to help them with unexpected expenses, including funeral costs and to give them more time and space to grieve their profound loss.”

Alexander is being remembered as a high-achieving student and elite athlete.

As of Monday, less than 24 hours after the campaign was launched, the fundraiser had raised nearly $16,000.