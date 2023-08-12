Fundraiser transforms heartache into action

Kicks for Strength is holding its first annual fundraising charity soccer event on August 27.

The Cameron Harvey Machado Memorial Fund fundraiser, honouring its namesake who lost his battle to mental health at the age of 25, will benefit MINDS (Mental Health Incubator for Disruptive Soluions) of London-Middlesex.

"The Cameron Harvey Machado Fund was born of a deep passion to improve mental health awareness and availability of resources. Our loss will not be in vain. By sharing Cameron's story with pride, we are working towards a future where those in need feel supported and encouraged to take that difficult step to ask for help," states their website.

Kicks for Strength was created to honour Cameron's love for soccer. The event takes place at Tricar Field from 3:30pm until 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased through their website.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Other resources include, Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566.