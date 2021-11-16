Fundraising campaign launched for Sask. family of 5 who lost their home in a house fire

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a family of five, following a house fire in the Rural Municipality of Dundurn Sunday night.

The fundraising page has been set up for Celeste and Brett Derkach. The GoFundMe page states a young family of five, including twin five-year-old boys and their one-year-old brother, recently moved to the acreage community of Water Park Estates, about 35 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, this past summer.

Dundurn Fire Chief Tom Willms said crews were called to the home on Sunday night at around 9 p.m. for a report of a garage fire.

When crews arrived, Willms said the flames raged through the garage and were through the roof, destroying the home.

Willms said the the fire cause is deemed “unknown accidental.”

In a Facebook post, the Dundurn Fire Department said the Derkach family is looking for a rental home in the area to keep the family in the community, and the department is asking anyone who knows of a rental unit to reach out.

The fire department has also shared a list of items the family needs, including boy’s clothing.

The GoFundMe page was set up Monday night and has raised more than $18,000.

--With files from Laura Woodward