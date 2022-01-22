Fundraising efforts begin for Bradford's 'Coldest Night of the Year' event

Fundraising efforts have begun for Bradford's first 'Coldest Night of the Year' event.

Organized by United Way Simcoe Muskoka, funds raised from the event will go towards the Youth Call Link Service. The organization helps youth with issues related to crisis support, addictions, mental health challenges or whatever challenges they are going through at the time.

"We want to offer this opportunity for Bradford as a community to be able to get together, do something great for our community," says Rosi Mortin, relationship manager for United Way Simcoe Muskoka.

"The pandemic has been long and we need something good to focus on," she adds.

The organization is hoping to meet its goal of $20,000.

Those interested can find more information here.