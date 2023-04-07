Fundraising efforts underway for new Winnipeg Indigenous Friendship Centre

A defunct Indigenous community hub is hoping to return to Winnipeg's North End after being closed for nearly five years.

The Indian and Metis Friendship Centre, located at 45 Robinson Street, closed in 2018. However, an alliance of Indigenous leaders and activists say they're one step closer to bringing it back to life.

"In July of 2019, a call to revitalize a Friendship Centre was heard from the urban Indigenous community of Winnipeg, and was met through the exceptional leadership of a network of Indigenous-led community organizations including the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, Winnipeg Indigenous Executive Circle and Indigenous Vision for the North End,” said a news release from the new Winnipeg Indigenous Friendship Centre.

The centre will be built on the same site as the old one. The current building is set to be demolished this month, and fundraising is underway to build its replacement.

The friendship centre became a federally registered charity in December 2022, and is now seeking donations to help cover construction costs. The National Association of Friendship Centres and Manitoba Association of Friendship Centres are also helping with the project.

CEO Rachel Sansregret said construction of the new centre will happen in phases, "So we'll have our office spaces, our drop-in centre, moving forward to a larger community centre and a bingo hall.

"Bingo was vey popular at the Indian Metis Friendship Centre, we're going to have the biggest bingos in Western Canada!" Sansregret said.

The final phase of construction will include supportive and affordable housing for elders.

Before construction starts, the centre plans to offer land-based education on site on things like traditional gardening practices. Workshops will cover sustainable practices, such as how to grow a three sisters garden, and how to grow food in small spaces. The centre also plans to plant a traditional medicine garden for the community.

More information can be found online.