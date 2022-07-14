Fundraising event Thursday aims to raise $100K for Sudbury’s hospice

The third annual Care-A-Thon event happens Thursday, with Pure Country Radio, in partnership with Desjardins, asking the community for help once again.

From 6 a.m. until noon, Pure Country 91.7 will be on air raising money to cover operational expenses at the Maison McCulloch Hospice in Sudbury.

“It’s going to be full of testimonials, hearing stories about the hospice here in Sudbury, and why it is so important to our community,” said Bryan Cooper, Pure Country 91.7 morning show host.

“We are going to be hearing from staff members, volunteers, members of the volunteer board and people who have had family members who have spent time at the hospice.”

This year's goal is to raise $100,000.

Hospice officials said 60 per cent of the funding to run the facility comes from the province, but the remaining 40 per cent is left up to the community.

“This money is so vital. We wouldn’t be able to operate without the support of our community, they’ve been very generous,” said Julie Aube, executive director of the Maison McCulloch Hospice.

“We’re only funded for direct care hours, so that’s our nurses and PSWs. Our housekeeping, our food, our kitchen operations, our cleaning supplies, our hydro, maintenance, administration, everything relies on donations to keep that part of the house running.”

Desjardins kick-started the fundraising goal by donating $20,000.

“Maison McCulloch hospice is a super important pillar in our community,” said Josée Preseault, regional vice-president of Sudbury and northern Ontario with Desjardins Ontario Credit Union.

"When you hear testimonials and comments from people who have used their services, it’s always so positive and they’re always so grateful to have been able to use the hospice."

“At Desjardins, we really believe in that organization and that’s why we’ve pledged to contribute $60,000 over three years to the Care-A-Thon," Preseault added.

In the past two years, more than $500,000 has been raised for the hospice.