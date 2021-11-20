Fundraising so kids can learn to dance

John A. McDougall School held a clothing drive Saturday to raise money to start a hip hop dance program.

“We're an inner city school and we have a lot of marginalized kids, a lot of language barriers, a lot of low income (families),” said Nadine Riopel, a member for the parent’s society at John A. MacDonald School. “These are not the kids that would necessarily have access to a lot of extracurricular arts programming.

“For some of these kids, this might be their first introduction to the whole idea of dance and who knows, maybe one of them… that will light a passion in them.”

The school’s fundraising society collected around 500 kg of gently used clothing and linens which will being sold to Value Village. The goal is to raise $9,000 for the program.

“The arts are just such a great venue for expression and they bring richness to the educational experience for these kids so we’re excited about being able to bring that in for them,” said Riopel.

If the fundraising goal is reached, the program will start at the school in the spring of 2022.

The fundraising society at the school holds several drives throughout the year, raising money for various initiatives and programs.