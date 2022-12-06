Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern Ontario

A 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.

National Miner's Day honours the contributions and sacrifices of mining workers.

Shane Allison was killed after being struck by a vehicle underground at one of two mines owned by Alamos Gold, which received one requirement and three orders from the Ministry of Labour following the fatal incident.

"Throughout his career, Shane sacrificed a lot of his time at the lake and away from his family. His dedication and approachable nature made him well respected and liked by all his co-workers," his obituary said.

The United Steelworkers issued a statement offering condolences to Allison's family, friends, co-workers and community.

"No family should ever have to experience this kind of devastation. This is the second fatality in the mining sector in northern Ontario in the past month. The health and safety of workers should always be paramount in all workplaces," Myles Sullivan, USW District 6 director (Ontario and Atlantic Canada), said in a statement.

"The USW cares and is here to provide support to all during this horrific tragedy."

Free and confidential support is being offered through USW's emergency response team program and is available to anyone who has been affected.

"Our trained USW members provide this specialized support during times of crisis, in the event of critical injuries and workplace fatalities. Anyone from the mine and Kirkland Lake community can contact USW District 6 health, safety and environment co-ordinator Sylvia Boyce for support at 905-741-9830," Sullivan said.

Online condolences include one from NDP MP Charlie Angus.

"My deepest sympathies to the family, friends and workmates of Shane Allison killed on the job at Alamos Gold. Thinking of his wife Debra and two daughters, Stefany and Darian and his grandchildren, Jett and Bowie. Shane loved the north. He loved his work. This is a sad time for our region," Angus said.

"The greatest wealth that ever came from the mines was the miner going home at the end of the shift."

Funeral services for Allison are being held Tuesday at Heritage North on 400 Government Road West in Kirkland Lake. Visitation is being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life.

Young-Davidson is one of Canada's largest underground gold mines.

Alamos Gold also has a second mine site in northern Ontario, Island Gold, located near Dubreuilville.

Two weeks prior to Allison's death, a Scott Steel Erectors employee was killed at Argonaut Gold's Magino Mine near Dubreuilville when struck by materials. The Ministry of Labour said the company has been given two orders following the fatality.