Funeral for Magrath, Alta. teen postponed after mother suffers stroke

A funeral service for a Magrath, Alta. teen who died suddenly last week has been postponed due to more tragic health-related events.

Sarah Strate died April 26, 2021 less than a week after becoming ill with COVID-19-like symptoms.

On May 1, her nephew Easton Derek Strate was stillborn in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and now, Sarah's mother, Kristine, has suffered a stroke and was airlifted to hospital in Calgary.

According to her husband Ron, Kristine is stable, awake and talking and will remain in hospital for at least a week.

A family gathering had been scheduled for Tuesday evening and the funeral service for Sarah was to be live streamed Wednesday morning but both events have been postponed until they can be rescheduled.