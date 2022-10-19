Barrie road closures in effect for police funeral

As the community says goodbye to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Michael Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service, the public is invited to view the funeral procession on Thursday.

The two officers were killed early last week while on duty after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.

The procession travelled from the Adams Funeral Home and the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home to the Sadlon Arena shortly after 9 a.m.

The route is as follows.

St. Vincent Street to Wellington Street East

Wellington Street East to Clapperton Street

Clapperton Street to Worsley Street

Worsley Street to Bayfield Street

Bayfield Street to Simcoe Street

Simcoe Street to Bradford Street

Bradford Street to Essa Road

Essa Road to Gowan Street

Gowan Street to Bayview Drive

Bayview Drive to Little Avenue

Little Avenue to Fairview Road

Fairview Road to Big Bay Point Road

Big Pay Point Road to Bayview Drive

ROADS REOPEN

Harvie Road reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

Bayview Drive is open from Harvie/Big Bay Point roads to Churchill Drive.

However, Bayview Drive from Churchill Drive to Mapleview Drive remain closed. Police expect the area to reopen around 4 p.m.

Churchill Drive will be closed at Welham Road, with local traffic access only.

RELATED

The private funeral is held at the Sadlon Arena at 11:00 a.m. and is not open to the public.

However, the funeral is livestreamed on CTVBarrieNews.ca.

For those in the community who wish to gather in person, the Innisfil Community Church at 1571 Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil, and the St. John’s Presbyterian Church at 2940 Sideroad 10, in Bradford, will broadcast the funeral.