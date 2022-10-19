Barrie road closures in effect for police funeral
As the community says goodbye to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Michael Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service, the public is invited to view the funeral procession on Thursday.
The two officers were killed early last week while on duty after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.
The procession travelled from the Adams Funeral Home and the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home to the Sadlon Arena shortly after 9 a.m.
The route is as follows.
- St. Vincent Street to Wellington Street East
- Wellington Street East to Clapperton Street
- Clapperton Street to Worsley Street
- Worsley Street to Bayfield Street
- Bayfield Street to Simcoe Street
- Simcoe Street to Bradford Street
- Bradford Street to Essa Road
- Essa Road to Gowan Street
- Gowan Street to Bayview Drive
- Bayview Drive to Little Avenue
- Little Avenue to Fairview Road
- Fairview Road to Big Bay Point Road
- Big Pay Point Road to Bayview Drive
ROADS REOPEN
Harvie Road reopened shortly before 11 a.m.
Bayview Drive is open from Harvie/Big Bay Point roads to Churchill Drive.
However, Bayview Drive from Churchill Drive to Mapleview Drive remain closed. Police expect the area to reopen around 4 p.m.
Churchill Drive will be closed at Welham Road, with local traffic access only.
RELATED
- Outpouring of support as first responders cope with deaths of two officers
- Police procession brings fallen officers home to Barrie
The private funeral is held at the Sadlon Arena at 11:00 a.m. and is not open to the public.
However, the funeral is livestreamed on CTVBarrieNews.ca.
For those in the community who wish to gather in person, the Innisfil Community Church at 1571 Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil, and the St. John’s Presbyterian Church at 2940 Sideroad 10, in Bradford, will broadcast the funeral.