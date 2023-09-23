Funeral held for Bangladeshi university student killed while crossing Calgary road

Funeral services were held Saturday for a 21-year-old University of Calgary student who was struck and killed while crossing the street on Sept. 14.

Fairooz Shafin Munmun, an international student from Bangladesh, was in her third year of computer sciences.

"She had lots of dreams, but it tragically ended up with something like this," Kois Chowdhury with the Bangladesh Canada Association of Calgary said.

"We want to honour her today."

Prayers were held at the Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre in the northeast.

"This is really a very sad moment for our whole community: the Muslim community, the Bangladeshi community, the University of Calgary," said Zubayer Siddiquee, the centre's director.

"This is unbearable."

Munmun was hit by a hatchback near the campus along 24 Avenue N.W.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, remained at the scene and police say neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

An officer says the "position of the sun in relation to the driver's view" may have played a role.

Munmun will be remembered by her adopted Calgary family, as well as her parents back home.

Her body is being sent to Bangladesh this week.

"We're really hurting here. We can't even think about how the parents are feeling," Chowdhury said.

"They want to see her face before they say goodbye."

Police are asking anyone with dash-cam video of the incident, or anyone who may have witnessed it, to call 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.